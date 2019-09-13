Analysts see strong upside in JSPL as risk-reward turns favourable

As a weak demand and pricing environment weighed on steel stocks, Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) too fell to a 52-week low last week. However, it has rebounded since then, recording gains of 16 per cent on expectations of an improvement in the company’s fundamentals, say analysts, many of whom have JSPL as their top pick in the steel pack.

Improving operating cash flows, better operating leverage and volume growth led by expansion at its Angul plant should help JSPL better withstand the challenges industry is facing. Moreover, with the stock down by half in the past one year, ...