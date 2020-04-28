Anonymous letter prompts ICEX board to order a forensic audit

Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) is in the middle of another storm following an anonymous letter sent to the exchange’s board and to Though the sender remained unidentified, the board took the cognisance of the letter and ordered forensic audit, said the sources.

The purpose of the audit was to find out whether or not allegations in the letter about the exchange having misused the Liquidity Enhancement Scheme (LEH) had any substance. Under this scheme, exchange was allowed to offer financial incentives to those who helped increase liquidity in illiquid contracts. The LES is approved by and comes with certain limitations. The mechanism is available to all exchanges, but the letter claimed the top management misused it.

A board meeting that most members attended yesterday via video conference to dwell on certain crucial issues, was apparently marked by heated discussions with the board and the management on the need and implications of a





The Anil Ambani group’s Reliance Exchangnext Ltd is the largest and anchor shareholder of ICEX, with 16.33 per cent stake and the Central Warehousing Corporation is second largest, with 11.05 per cent equity.

In 2014, the exchange had to suspend trading, which could be resumed after three years. At that time, imposition of commodity transaction tax introduced in July 2013 played spoilsport or a trigger amid various allegations. Though the exchange currently has just a few contracts, it has been able to make its presence felt in contracts like diamonds futures, which are yet not traded anywhere else. Steel and paddy are other commodities traded on the exchange.

The exchange also acquired Amedabad-based NMCE (National Multi commodities Exchange), which was the first new-generation bourse to start trading in 2003. However, is still struggling to get more participation and volume. Recently market regulator had also issued a discussion paper to promote the concept of one-exchange-one-commodity, where exchange with a niche or a few commodities on its stable was preferred. This was suitable to



The exchange had also been in talks with Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) for a stake sale and subsequent launch of gas and electricity futures. Under the arrangement, IEX would run spot contracts while would handle futures based on IEX spot prices.

However, with controversies and differences cropping uo, futures plans could be impacted, said the source. The Board will now wait for the forensic report before taking any harsh steps. Of course, there would be no issue if there is nothing untoward in thereport.

After resuming operations in its second life, this seems to be first major crisis where company officials and top management are not available for comments.

The exchange board met today to take this issue forward. However discussions were going on till late evening and no details could be ascertained. Board was discussing the fallout of further action that could be taken and the possible responses to the regulator in case it raised queries.