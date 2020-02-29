JUST IN
Antony Waste Handling Cell's Rs 200-crore IPO to open on March 4

The price band for the IPO is Rs 295 to Rs 300 per share. At the IPO price, the firm is valued at Rs 800 crore

Antony Waste Handling Cell will launch its Rs 200-crore initial public offering next week.

The issue comprises Rs 35 crore worth of fresh fund raising and Rs 171 crore worth of secondary share sale.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 295 to Rs 300 per share. At the IPO price, the firm is valued at Rs 800 crore.
