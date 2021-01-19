Apollo Hospitals hits record high on launch of Rs 1,000-crore QIP

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals opens QIP with floor price of Rs 2,508.58 a share
Strong growth in pharmacy business saves the day for Apollo Hospitals
Apollo Hospitals surges 21% in 2 weeks post Q1 results; stock hits new high
Apollo Hospitals says September occupancy levels up 60% after dip
Apollo will be stronger, more consumer-centric post Covid: Suneeta Reddy
-
Based on Sebi's pricing formula for such transactions,the board has fixed the floor price at Rs 2,508.6 for the share sale. The final issue price, including any discount to the floor price, will be determined in the fund-raising committee meeting on January 22, 2021, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.
The company said funds would be utilized for purchasing the balance 50 per cent stake in Apollo Gleneagles, any potential inorganic opportunity, reducing debt, technology upgradations, and other general corporate purposes.
At 02:55 pm, the stock was trading 1.4 per cent higher at Rs 2,643, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 2,579 today. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.8 per cent at 49,456 points. A combined 1.2 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
In the past one month, the stock of Apollo Hospitals has outperformed the market by gaining 10 per cent, as against a 5 per cent rise in the benchmark index. In the past six month, it has rallied 76 per cent, as compared to a 34 per cent gain in the Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU