Apollo to Fortis: Hospital stocks among safest bets in the healthcare space

Hospitals stood out, even as other segments in the health care space have had a sketchy run on the bourses. Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Hrudayalaya, and Aster DM have seen robust gains over the past few months and are trading at their near-term highs.

In the current environment of volatility because of the risk of a global slowdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, hospital stocks remain a safer bet, with growth momentum expected to sustain and profits likely to improve. Analysts at Axis Securities believe hospitals now are better prepared to alleviate negative ...