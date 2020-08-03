JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Future Lifestyle Fashions hits 5% lower circuit on Q4 net loss of Rs 149 cr
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Are the markets entering a consolidation phase? Here's what charts suggest

Markets started the first trading day of August 2020 lower, with the S&B BSE Sensex slipping over 400 points in intra-day deals

Topics
Markets Sensex Nifty | Indian pharma companies | Nifty Bank index

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Markets started the first trading day of August 2020 lower, with the S&B BSE Sensex slipping over 400 points in intra-day deals. The broader Nifty50, on the other hand, slipped below the crucial 11,000-level, and was trading at 10,978 level, down 95 points or 0.86 per cent around noon deals on Monday. Here are the key levels you should keep a tab on as regards the frontline indices.

S&P BSE SENSEX: This index is witnessing selling pressure above 38,500 mark. That said, the 200-DMA remains a support level at 36,900. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 12:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU