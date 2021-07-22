Arvind Fashions to sell Unlimited retail biz to V-Mart Retail; stock up 16%

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
Gold price at Rs 47,900 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,950 a kg
Gold price rises to Rs 47,230 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,530 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
-
Shares of Arvind Fashion moved higher by 16 per cent to Rs 196.65 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Thursday after the country’s leading casual and denim clothing manufacturer announced a divestment of the assets of ‘Unlimited’ business to V-Mart Retail in an all cash transaction for about Rs 150 crore. The company said it had decided to exit this business and to focus on growing the high-conviction focus brands.
"Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited (ALBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions Limited (AFL), has signed definitive agreements for strategic sale of assets of its Unlimited retail business to V-Mart Retail Ltd. in an all cash transaction,” Arvind Fashions said in a media release.
As part of the transaction, ALBL will sell assets consisting of fixed assets, lease deposits and identified inventory and other current assets of the 74 retail stores and the warehouse to V-Mart at its book value.
As per the deal, ALBL would receive cash consideration estimated at about Rs 150 crore upon the closure of transaction and thus, will fully recover the capital employed in the business. In addition, there are contingent payments to be received, based on certain milestones achieved by V-Mart over next few years for these stores, post the acquisition. The Company intends to utilise the amount so received for repayment of debt and for working capital purposes.
"This sale will help AFL achieve its objective of focusing on its 6 high conviction brands which include US Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Arrow, Flying Machine, Calvin Klein and Sephora. This also significantly completes the process of reset that AFL had embarked on, to consolidate and sharpen its portfolio as well as to strengthen its balance sheet," it said.
The completion of transaction is subject to necessary approvals and customary closing conditions.
Meanwhile, shares of V-Mart Retail traded 2 per cent higher at Rs 3,304, after hitting a intra-day high of Rs 3,319 on the BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU