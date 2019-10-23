As growth declines, stress increases for Bajaj Finance; stock falls over 2%

When a usually confident and optimistic head of a large lender is uncertain of the near-term demand trajectory, it signals that the underlying economic stress is possibly deeper than perceived. The lender here is Bajaj Finance, headed by Rajeev Jain. “We would be able to make a comment on the festive season only by the end of the December quarter,” he said.

What this implies is that while Bajaj Finance may have put up a solid showing in terms of the overall numbers, there’s not much to suggest that the trends are equally robust. This may partly be the reason ...