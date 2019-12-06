Ashok Leyland faces a bumpy ride ahead over surplus capacity, slowdown

Commercial vehicles (CV) sales are the worst affected among auto segments as India's economy slows down. The two largest CV players accounting for over three fourths of medium and heavy commercial vehicle volumes reported a 32-35 per cent year-on-year decline in volumes in November.

While sales were better month-on-month, prospects going ahead are rather dim especially for commercial vehicle players such as Ashok Leyland. The stock is down about 7 per cent in the last fortnight. Anish Rankawat and Ronak Mehta of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Research cite the slowdown in the ...