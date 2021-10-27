JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Gold price today at Rs 48,270 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 66,000 a kg
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Ashok Lyeland, Biocon look good on charts for a rebound, Ajit Mishra

The technical analyst from Religare Broking also recommends to accumulate United Spirits. Check out the range below

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Market trends | stocks technical analysis

Ajit Mishra  |  Mumbai 

Technical Analysis
Technical Analysis

Ashok Leyland Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 143.35

Initiation range: Rs 140-142
Target: Rs 152
Stop Loss: Rs 137

AshokLey has formed a base around the neckline (breakout) area of the previous consolidation range and looks set for a rebound now. The chart formation of the auto index is also in sync. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and create fresh longs in the mentioned zone.

Biocon Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 333.55
Initiation range: Rs 330-334
Target: Rs 360
Stop Loss: Rs 320

We're seeing a mixed trend within the pharma space and Biocon has witnessed decent correction from its record high in the last 10 months. It has recently tested the major support zone of long term moving average(200 EMA) on the weekly chart which also coincides with the monthly support area of Rs 320-level. Technically, indications are in the favour of a steady rebound from hereon.

United Spirits Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 834.45
Initiation range: Rs 830-835
Target: Rs 890
Stop loss: Rs 800

The stock has been seeing profit-taking for the last 3 weeks after a phenomenal rise and almost tested the major support zone around Rs 800. It may see some consolidation around the current levels before resuming the uptrend. We thus recommend utilising this phase to accumulate it in the given range.

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 27 2021. 07:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.