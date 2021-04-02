Asian indices climb after S&P 500 high as investors look past virus trends

-
ALSO READ
Asian shares slip for 5th straight session, silver gets retail boost
Asian shares set to end 2020 at record high, riskier currencies in favour
Asian stocks hit fresh records on hopes for global recovery later in 2021
Global trends to guide markets; indices may remain range-bound: Analysts
Asian indices decline on US stimulus package uncertainty ahead of polls
-
Asian indices climbed on Friday after US shares reached a record on optimism surrounding a stimulus-fueled economic recovery.
Equity trading volumes were below average because of holidays across the region.
South Korean stocks led regional gains, aided by chipmakers, following a report that the US plans to meet with semiconductor and auto firms to discuss the global microprocessor shortage. Japan rose and China fluctuated.
US equity futures edged up after the S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time.
Treasuries rebounded after the worst quarter in decades, with 10-year yields falling back below 1.7 per cent. The dollar retreated.
Oil climbed after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to boost output gradually. In Asia, markets including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India are shut for holidays, as are many worldwide. Investors are cheering increasing signs of strength in the US economy.
Investors for now are looking past worsening virus trends, such as Chile’s move to close its borders for April and a lockdown in France. They remain focused on inflation risk amid the economic rebound.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU