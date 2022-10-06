JUST IN
At 6.1 mn, pace of demat account additions slowest in 10 quarters in Q2FY23

Market observers say brokerages have become less aggressive chasing clients, given the high cost of acquisitions and growing inactivity among retail investors

demat accounts | Demat | Retail investors

Samie Modak 

Industry players say the number of demat accounts will continue to grow. However, the pace of addition may moderate.
The highest growth — both in percentage as well as absolute terms — was during Q3FY22, when both the Nifty50 and Sensex had hit their lifetime highs

The number of dematerialised (demat) accounts added during the September quarter for the 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23) was the slowest since Q1FY21.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 20:33 IST

