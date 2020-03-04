AU Small Finance Bank stock top choice in FY20, slays ICICI, HDFC in m-cap

With gains of over 100 per cent in the past year, AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) is the undoubted top performer among banking and financial services stocks. In terms of price gains in a year, it topples giants such as ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India, while in terms of market capitalisation, it overtakes longstanding players such as Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and IDBI Bank.

Interestingly, its market cap of Rs 35,083 crore is more than the combined figure of 10 other banks including Oriental, Bank, Syndicate Bank and DCB Bank. Supporting this bull-run ...