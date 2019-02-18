Auditors raise concerns over McNally Bharat Engineering's fiscal health

Auditors vetting the financial results of Company have expressed concerns over the company’s finances and if this (WMG) enterprise can be treated as a going concern.

In the auditors’ report - prepared by Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP and V Singhi & Associates - the auditors have pointed that Bharat’s total liabilities exceeded its total assets by Rs 168.55 crore, and its current liabilities exceeded the current assets by Rs 944.97 crore as on December 31, 2018.

According to the report during the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent up to the date of this report i.e., February 18, 2018, the company was unable to discharge its obligations for repayment of loans and settlement of other financial and non-financial liabilities, including statutory liabilities totalling Rs 217.59 crore.

“The company’s management is in the process of preparing a debt structuring proposal for submission of a resolution plan with the lenders. As at the date of this report, there is no evidence that the debt resolution plan is likely to be accepted and implemented by the lenders, which will enable the company to continue as a going concern for 12-month period ending December 31, 2019,” the report said.

It added, “These events and conditions indicate a material uncertainty which cast a significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, and therefore, it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business”.

Moreover, in the face of non-cooperation from Bharat, Brickwork Ratings had downgraded its ratings for the company over bank loan facilities of Rs 4863.78 crore.

Calls and messages sent to a senior official at went unanswered.

The scepticism from auditors comes at a time when WMG has been pressing for resolution of McNally Bharat’s debts under a five-pronged strategy – Project Sashakt - outside the National Company Law Tribunal process. This plan, will, however, have to get positive rating from two rating agencies. Bank of India is the lead bank in the consortium.

During the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal year, McNally Bharat’s loss widened by 11.39 per cent to touch Rs 193.30 crore. In the Q3 period of the last fiscal year, its loss stood at Rs 173.54 crore.

Its net sales also declined by 10.89 per cent at Rs 270.36 crore, against the net sales of Rs 303.41 crore in the Q3 period of the 2017-18 fiscal year.

In a statement to the BSE, the company said its financial performance has been adversely affected due to downturn in the infrastructure and core sector, working capital constraints, and other factors beyond its control due to which it wasn’t able to fulfil its commitments to the lenders, resulting in breach of covenants to the lender and other stakeholders.

Incorporated in 1961, was a joint venture between McNally Pittsburg and Bird & Co. In 1980, it was acquired by WMG, which is now in the process of paring debts across group companies.

McLeod, the largest bulk tea producer, has sold a clutch of tea gardens.

So far, in the current fiscal year, it has sold 12 gardens having a combined production of 14.9 million kg. McLeod sold the gardens for Rs 472 crore. However, after the sale of 12 gardens, in September 2018, McLeod had again entered into a memorandum of understanding with proposed buyers to sell another eight gardens for a consideration of Rs 323.61 crore.

As far as Eveready is considered, talks are on for a stake sale. According to sources, a clutch of private equity companies as well as battery majors Duracell and Energizer are in the fray for a pie of the battery business.

Non-binding bids were expected to be invited shortly. However, it is likely that the Khaitans would retain a minority stake in the company through several options were being weighed. Eveready’s debt, though, is at about Rs 350 crore.

Key financials in Rs crore Q3 FY2018-19 Q3 FY2017-18 %increase/decrease Net sales 270.36 303.41 - 10.89 Net loss 193.30 173.54 11.39

Source: McNally Bharat