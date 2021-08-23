Aurobindo Pharma calls off agreement to pick stake in Cronus; stock up 6%

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, M&M, BoB, Affle (India), Aurobindo Pharma, PNB
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
Stocks to watch: Mindtree, Vodafone Idea, RIL, IDBI Bank, Shilpa Medicare
Stocks to watch: TCS, Shyam Metalics, Tata Motors, PNB Housing, HDFC
Stocks to watch: Avenue Supermarts, Adani Ports, IRCTC, SJVN, Federal Bank
-
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma zoomed 6 per cent at Rs 720.60 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Monday after the company terminated the agreement to acquire 51 per cent ownership in Cronus Pharma.
Aurobindo Pharma, on August 12, 2021, had entered into binding agreements with Cronus Pharma Specialities India Private Limited for acquisition of 51 per cent ownership in Cronus Pharma by subscribing to 95 million equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 34.18 per equity share aggregating to Rs 420 crore.
Since August 12, in the past six trading days, the stock of Aurobindo has underperformed the market by falling 21 per cent on the BSE till Friday. It had hit a 52-week low of Rs 677 on August 20, 2021.
"The board of Directors, in its meeting held on Friday, August 20, 2021, has approved the termination of the aforesaid agreements and the parties have mutually agreed and terminated the said agreements", the pharmaceutical company said in an exchange filing.
Cronus is a pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and distributing generic veterinary pharmaceutical products. Cronus has a factory at Hyderabad with 67 products in its pipeline, of which 22 have been filed and 6 have been approved by the Centre for Veterinary Medicine, USFDA.
The acquisition would have provided Aurobindo Pharma a foothold in the $48 billion global animal health market.
"With the termination of this highly debatable acquisition, the company has, for the time being, avoided further damage. That said, resurfacing of regulatory concerns and intensifying competition in the US are likely to remain an overhang in the near term," ICICI Securities said in a note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU