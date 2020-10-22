Aurobindo Pharma declines 6% on USFDA warning letter for Dayton facility

-
ALSO READ
Aurobindo Pharma declines 4% despite 23% YoY jump in June quarter profit
Aurobindo Pharma gains 5%, hits 52-week high as Q4 net profit jumps 45% YoY
Pharma shares in focus: Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma hit 52-week high
Stock recommendation by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Hindalco, Aurobindo Pharma
Aurobindo Pharma: Multiple growth triggers to improve Street sentiment
-
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were down 6 per cent to Rs 755 on the BSE on Thursday after the company's arm has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its oral solid manufacturing facility situated at Dayton, New Jersey. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 40,567 points at 10:40 am.
"The AuroLife Pharma LLC, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company, has received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its oral solid manufacturing facility situated at Dayton, New Jersey," Aurobindo Pharma said in exchange filing. READ FILING HERE
The USFDA had inspected the facility between January 13 and February 12, 2020. At the end of the inspection, a 'Form 483' was issued with 9 observations. On June 4, 2020, with respect to the mentioned inspection, the company had received a letter from USFDA classifying the inspection as "Official Action Indicated".
Aurobindo Pharma believes that the existing business from this facility will not be impacted. The exclusive sales from this facility are around 2 per cent of the group turnover. The Company said it would engage with the regulator and are fully committed in resolving this issue at the earliest.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU