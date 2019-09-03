Auto stocks slide up to 5% as sales see steep fall in August

Shares of automobile companies faced selling pressure in Tuesday's early morning trade, falling 2 to 5 per cent, after data showed that sales of four- and two-wheelers almost halved in August, compared to the equivalent month last year.

Sales for India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, fell by 32.7 per cent, the worst decline for the company ever to 106,413 units in August this year, compared to 158,189 units in the same month last year. Consequently, the company's stock today dipped 1.88 per cent in intra-day trade on the BSE to Rs 6,006.35 apiece.

Tata Motors' stock slumped 5 per cent to Rs 111.40 as the company reported a 58 per cent decline in sales in the domestic market compared to the similar period last year. The company sold 7,316 units in August, against 17,351 units in the same month last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 25 per cent fall in sales to 36,085 units in August. The company had sold 48,324 units in the corresponding month last year. The stock was down 3 per cent to Rs 513.50.

Eicher Motors fell 2.8 per cent to Rs 15,800 apiece as Royal Enfield’s total sales fell 24 percent to 52,904 units in August.

On the other hand, shares of Hero MotoCorp rose as much as 1.9 per cent to Rs 2,619.95 even though the automarker reported nearly 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in sales to 543,406 units.

The industry expects that the recent initiatives by the government to boost liquidity in the market will show results from this month, as per this Business Standard report. The finance ministry recently announced measures that include giving policy certainty over Bharat Stage VI vehicles and merging public-sector banks.

Analysts, though, are not optimistic. “A turnaround in the industry is months away since any of the measures recently taken to deal with the sales slowdown or to prop up consumer sentiment will take time,” the report quoted Sridhar V, partner, Grant Thornton India LLP, as saying.



At 10:00 am, the S&P BSE Auto Index was down 0.7 per cent or 109 points at 15,660, as compared to 0.93 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.