Avanti Feeds extends rally stock split, bonus issue plan

Shares of have rallied 8% to Rs 1,980 per share, extending their over 30% surge in past three trading sessions on the BSE, after the company announced from Rs 2 to Re 1 and issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2.

“An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to consider and approve sub-division of equity shares from face value of Rs 2 each to Re 1 each and issue of bonus equity shares of Re 1 each in the ratio of 1 :2, i.e. One equity share of Re 1 each for every Two equity shares of Re 1 each (i.e. after sub-division of shares) will be held on 14.06.2018 at 11.30 AM at Hotel Daspalla, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh,” said in a filing.

Shares of shrimp exporters have risen 46% in past four trading sessions from Rs 1,354 on June 5, 2018 as compared to 2% rise in the S&P Sensex.

Between May 25 and June 5, in seven trading sessions, the stock slipped 31% from Rs 1,951 after reported 3% year on year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 860 million in March quarter. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,232 on June 5, in intra-day trade.

“In the current year (2018) till now, the shrimp export prices have been declining significantly and the farm gate prices of raw shrimps have also dipped, dampening the expectations of a growth rate of above 15% in production, in the current year. However, since the prices are expected to go up in near future, the growth may be expected at around 5 - 10%, in the current year,” Avanti Feeds said while announcing Q4FY18 results.

Keeping the increasing growth trend, India exported about 5.40 lakh MT's of shrimp in 2017-18. However, in 2018-19, due to prevailing un-favourable conditions, it is anticipated that the exports may go up by about 5 - 10%, it added.

Despite of an over 40% run-up in past four trading sessions, the stock corrected 34% from its 52-week high of Rs 3,000 recorded on November 13, 2017 on the in intra-day trade.

At 10:13 am; Avanti Feeds was trading 7% higher at Rs 1,947, as compared to 0.53% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 631,088 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and so far.