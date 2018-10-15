Avenue Supermarts falls 7% after margin disappointment

-
The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin declined 110 basis points at 8.0% in Q2FY19 as compared to 9.1% in Q2FY18, Avenue Supermarts said in a statement.
The brokerage firms expected EBITDA margin in the range of 9.2% to 9.6% in Q2FY19.
The company posted 18% jump in its net profit to Rs 2.26 billion for the quarter ended September 30. It had reported a net profit of Rs 1.91 billion in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Its revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 48.73 billion, up 40%, as against Rs 35.07 billion in the year-ago period, Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing.
At 09:33 am; the stock was trading 6% lower at Rs 1,323 on the BSE, as compared to 0.16% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 952,147 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
