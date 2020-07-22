Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, HUL: Here's how to trade result-driven stocks

Axis Bank Ltd (AXISBANK): The two ways to analyse this counter are moving averages and price resistance. As the stock has moved above the 100-days moving average (DMA), the positive sentiment has grown even stronger. Axis Bank now needs to conquer Rs 500 levels to embark a new trend.

The medium-term support comes in at 50-DMA, which is positioned at Rs 410 levels. The immediate support on a closing basis is at Rs 440. The overall trend looks bullish as price is moving upward with average volumes. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCBANK): This counter is attempting to stay above ...