Axis Focused 25 Fund: Sharp focus delivers rich returns, AUM rises 14 times

Axis Focused 25 Fund, launched in June 2012, was ranked second in the ‘focused funds’ category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) in the quarter ended March 2018. Jinesh Gopani has been managing it since June 2016.

The scheme’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a concentrated portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments of up to 25 companies. Its month-end assets under management (AUM) increased over 14 times from Rs 2.96 billion in June 2015 to Rs 42.17 billion in May 2018. Consistently ahead The fund has ...