JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities' IPO subscribed 11.4 times on Day 2
Business Standard

Back with a bang: Bankex outperforming Sensex, sharpest since 2009

A 44 per cent surge since September 30 means a gauge of lenders is beating the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex by more than 20 percentage points this quarter - the most since 2009

Topics
Markets Sensex Nifty | Indian Banks | bank stocks

Bloomberg 

stocks, india inc, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax
The outperformance may continue till the risk-on trade persists, said Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research at IIFL Securities

Banking stocks are emerging as the biggest beneficiaries of the sharp shift in favor of cyclical sectors in India amid increasing optimism over an economic recovery.

A 44 per cent surge since September 30 means a gauge of lenders is beating the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex by more than 20 percentage points this quarter — the most since 2009 — after three straight quarters of underperformance.

chart

The outperformance may continue till the risk-on trade persists, said Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research at IIFL Securities.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 17 2020. 00:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.