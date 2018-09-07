Bajaj Auto gains 3% on plans to expand 3 wheeler & quadricycle capacity

-
ALSO READ
On the right track: Low base drives auto sales up by 12% in May, says Siam
Auto sales advance 17.5% to 2,379,718 vehicles in April, says Siam
Bajaj Auto widens lead in three-wheeler sales, says Siam
Bajaj Auto hits two month high; stock surges 11% in 6 days
Passenger vehicle sales skid first time in 6-month, fall 2.7% in July: Siam
-
At the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) convention on Thursday, the Minister for Transport, Nitin Gadkari made a historic announcement moving to a "no-permit" regime for auto rickshaws powered by alternative fuels.
Over the last 12 months, there has been an upsurge in three-wheeler demands in India, owing mainly to permits released in Maharashtra, Karnataka, AP, and Delhi. Consequently, during the period September 2017 to August 2018 Bajaj Auto has sold 435,000 three wheelers representing a growth of 88% and has strengthened its leadership in this segment.
“Bajaj is the market leader with 86% market share in the alternate fuel 3 wheelers. This announcement is a further fillip for the Bajaj Qute, which comes with CNG / LPG fuel options, as more and more state governments approve the Qute for taxi applications,” Bajaj Auto said in a press release.
At 09:26 am; Bajaj Auto was trading 2.8% higher at Rs 2,861 on the BSE, as compared to 0.29% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 226,452 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU