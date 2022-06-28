Bajaj Auto slips 2% as share buyback fails to cheer investors

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto gains 2% in a weak market as board to mull buyback on June 14
TCS' Rs 18,000 cr share buyback subscribed 4.5 times a day before close
TCS' Rs 18,000-crore buyback opens today; should investors tender shares?
Investors rush for TCS buyback: Should you join the bandwagon?
Bajaj Auto defers share buyback proposal; stock dips 5%
-
Bajaj Auto slipped nearly 2 per cent to a low of Rs 3,787 in intra-day trade on Tuesday a day after the two-wheeler major announced its share buyback worth Rs 2,500.
The company intends to buy back 5.43 million shares, aggregating up to 1.88 per cent of its paid-up share capital via the open market at Rs 4,600 per share.
As of 09:24 AM, the stock traded 1.8 per cent lower at Rs 3,793 as against a 0.5 per cent decline on the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock was down 4.2 per cent from its high of Rs 3,790 touched in trades on Monday in the run-up to the share buyback announcement.
So far this calendar year, Bajaj Auto has been an out-performer. The stock has surged nearly 17 per cent while the benchmark Sensex has declined over 9 per cent in the same period.
The investors seem to be disappointed as the share buyback is through an open market route and not tender offer. In an open market buyback, the company purchases shares directly from the market at the then prevailing price. Whereas, in case of tender offer, the shareholders get an opportunity to tender their shares at a specified price within the time frame.
However, in general, share purchases by companies and promoters are seen as a positive signal about the management’s confidence in the fundamentals of a business.
Also read: For Bajaj Auto, share buyback worth up to Rs 2,500 crore spurs optimism
“The company, at its meeting held on Monday, has approved the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 from existing shareholders (except promoters, promoter group, and persons in control of the company). It would be from the open market through the stock exchange mechanism at a price not exceeding Rs 4,600 per equity share,” it said in a statement.
The company last went for such a move almost 22 years ago in the year 2000 at a price of Rs 400 per share. Thereafter, since FY08, Bajaj Auto has paid dividends to shareholders with the amount going up each year, from Rs 20 per share to Rs 140 at the end of FY22.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU