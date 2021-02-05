Bajaj Electricals surges 18%, hits new high on robust Q3 results

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Electricals rallies 17% on stable outlook, up 37% so far in January
Bajaj Consumer zooms 33% in 2 days post Q3 results, dividend announcement
Bajaj Healthcare zooms 20%, hits new high on strong June quarter results
Bajaj Auto Q3 consolidated PAT grows 30% YoY to Rs 1,716 crore
Bajaj Auto Q2: Analysts see 10- 26% YoY dip in PAT; margin expansion likely
-
Shares of Bajaj Electricals hit a new high of Rs 907, surging 18 per cent in intra-day deals on the BSE on Friday after the company reported robust consolidated net profit of Rs 98 crore in December quarter (Q3FY21), on strong performance by consumer products (CP) business. The household appliances maker had profit of Rs 9 crore in a year ago quarter.
For Q3FY21, the company has achieved sales of Rs 1,500 crore as against Rs 1,284 crore, an increase of 16.8 per cent over the third quarter of the previous year. The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the CP segment stood at Rs 142 crore, showing a 115 percent rise over the year-ago period, the company said.
The management said the CP business has delivered a strong growth in this quarter despite continuing supply challenges and increase in commodity prices and has delivered its highest ever quarterly EBIT. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) segment has reduced its loss, while continuing to focus on execution and working capital, it said.
As on January 1, 2021, the order book position of the company stood at Rs 1,220 crore, comprising of Rs 388 crore, for transmission line towers, Rs 501 crore for power distribution, and Rs 331 crore for illumination projects, the company said.
Bajaj Electricals has a leading position in the consumer products business, supported by strong brand image, product development capabilities and a wide distribution network. ICRA has a stable outlook on expectation that the company would be able to sustain a healthy revenue growth in the consumer products segment in the near term with profitability level in line with the company’s expectation. The stable outlook also reflects the company’s stated strategy to selectively focus on the EPC segment to ensure the budgeted profitability, it said in recent rating rationale.
At 11:26 am, the stock was trading 13 per cent higher at Rs 871 on the BSE, as compared to 0.54 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 2.7 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU