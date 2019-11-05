Bajaj Finance gains 2% on Rs 8,500 crore QIP launch

Shares of gained as much as 2.23 per cent to Rs 4208.05 apiece on the BSE in the opening deals on Tuesday. The company on Monday launched its Rs 8,500 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP). The shares will be offered in the range between Rs 3,860 and Rs 3,900 apiece.

At 09:28 am, the stock was trading over a per cent higher at Rs 4,159.80 on the BSE. It was trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 4,219.50, touched on October 22. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was ruling 29 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 40,272.62 levels.

The shares of ended Monday's session at Rs 4,116. The offer price is at a discount of 5.2 to 6.2 per cent to the closing price on Monday. The share sale will help expand its lending at a time when non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) sector is plagued by a liquidity crisis. READ MORE

In 2019, eight companies have raised Rs 22,312 crore through QIPs, against 25 that had raised Rs 16,587 crore in the previous year.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, and Nomura are advising the company on the share sale. The would make valuation reasonable with the rise in book value.

For the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY20), the company posted a 63.11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 1,506.29 crore. The NBFC had posted a net profit of Rs 923.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total revenue from operations increased 47.95 per cent YoY to Rs 6,322.55 crore during the quarter under review.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs recognised as per RBI prudential norms and provisioned as per expected credit loss (ECL) method prescribed in Ind AS stood at 1.61 per cent and 0.65 per cent respectively. The provisioning coverage ratio at the end of Q2 was 60 per cent.