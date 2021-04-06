Bajaj Finance up 2% on AUM growth in March qtr; adds 2.3 mn new customers

Shares of gained 2 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 5,059 on the BSE on Tuesday after the consumer financier said its asset under management (AUM) grew 4 per cent in the March quarter of FY21 to Rs 1.53 trillion. It's AUM was Rs 1.47 trillion at the end of Q4FY20.

The company's customer franchise as of 31 March 2021 stood at 48.6 million, up by 14.08 per cent from 42.6 million as of 31 March 2020. The company also acquired 2.3 million new customers in Q4FY21 compared with 1.9 million in Q4FY20. New loans booked during Q4FY21 were 5.5 million as against 6 million in Q4FY20.

"Consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 16,000 crore as of March 31, 2021. The company's liquidity position remains very strong and the company continues to remain well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 28.4 per cent at the end of Q4," said in a statement.

Bajaj Finance's deposit book increased by 20.41 per cent as it stood at approximately Rs 25,800 crore as of 31 March 2021 as compared to Rs 21,427 crore as of 31 March 2020. Deposit book in Q4FY21 grew by over Rs 2,000 crore.

At 11:50 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 5,012 per share, up 1 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 181 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 49,358.