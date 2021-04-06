Bajaj Finance up 2% on AUM growth in March qtr; adds 2.3 mn new customers

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Finance declines over 5% as Q2 business update disappoints Street
Bajaj Finance m-cap crosses Rs 3 trillion as stock hits new high
Bajaj Finance nears record high; stock surges 44% in one month
Stocks to watch: RIL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Lauras Labs
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv are headed higher. Time to buy and hold
-
Shares of Bajaj Finance gained 2 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 5,059 on the BSE on Tuesday after the consumer financier said its asset under management (AUM) grew 4 per cent in the March quarter of FY21 to Rs 1.53 trillion. It's AUM was Rs 1.47 trillion at the end of Q4FY20.
The company's customer franchise as of 31 March 2021 stood at 48.6 million, up by 14.08 per cent from 42.6 million as of 31 March 2020. The company also acquired 2.3 million new customers in Q4FY21 compared with 1.9 million in Q4FY20. New loans booked during Q4FY21 were 5.5 million as against 6 million in Q4FY20.
"Consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 16,000 crore as of March 31, 2021. The company's liquidity position remains very strong and the company continues to remain well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 28.4 per cent at the end of Q4," Bajaj Finance said in a statement.
Bajaj Finance's deposit book increased by 20.41 per cent as it stood at approximately Rs 25,800 crore as of 31 March 2021 as compared to Rs 21,427 crore as of 31 March 2020. Deposit book in Q4FY21 grew by over Rs 2,000 crore.
At 11:50 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 5,012 per share, up 1 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 181 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 49,358.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU