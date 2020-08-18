Balaji Amnies, Alkyl Amines: Specialty chemical stocks have more steam left

Balaji Amines Limited (BALAMINES): Since the counter hit a new all-time high, the rally has got even stronger. The price is not showing any weakness despite the Relative Strength Index (RSI) being in an overbought condition. The trend looks positive and even volumes support this movement.

The immediate support comes at Rs 780 and then Rs 740 levels. The chart suggests Rs 1,000 levels could be scaled in the sessions ahead. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited (ALKYLAMINE): The counter has doubled from the lows of March, 2020. The strength seen thus far is not showing any ...