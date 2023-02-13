Balkrishna Industries tanks over 11% as Q3 profit plunges 68% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Tyre stocks on a roll; Apollo Tyres hits record high, Ceat 52-week high
CEAT, Apollo, JK Tyre: NCLAT relief may drive tyre stocks up to 16% higher
Better grip on future for tyre stocks: Tread on easing input cost, demand
Tyre stocks in demand; TVS, JK Tyre, Apollo, Balkrishna, MRF rally up to 7%
JK Tyre launches specialised product range, sees demand from EV, SUVs
-
Shares of Balkrishna Industries plunged 11.5 per cent to Rs 2041 per share on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after the tyre firm's consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter (Q3FY23) plummted 68 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs108.38 crore from Rs 339 crore clocked in the corresponding period last year. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 10:35 AM.
Its revenue from operations increased marginally by around 6 per cent to Rs 2,165.57 crore in Q3 as against Rs 2,045.81 crore reported during the quarter ended December 2021.
Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at Rs 314.26 crore, sliding 44.84 per cent from Rs 569.69 crore in December 2021. EPS declined to Rs 5.61 in the quarter udner review from Rs 17.53 a year-ago.
"The end demand is still holding up, but the channel issues of ordering continue to impact the volumes. As expected, Q3 volumes were 66,480 MT. The company continues to face challenges of de-stocking in Q4, however the intensity of the situation is receding on month-on-month basis," the management said in its statement.
Over the past one month, shares of Balkrishna Industries have advanced 3 per cent as against less than 1 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Balkrishna Industries is one of the world's leading manufacturers of Off-Highway Tyres (OHT). BKT has the widest product range with more than 3,200 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) and acts like a "One
Stop Shop" for all the OHT solutions. The company has a global market of 6 per cent in the OHT segment, with 69 per cent of revenue coming from replacement demand.
"We initiate coverage on Balkrishna Industries Limited with a BUY rating and a target of Rs 2,499 (30x FY24e EPS). BKT's majority of revenue comes from replacement demand. With an increase in focus on larger radial tyres (higher margin product) and Off-The-Road Tyre market (shorter replacement cycle), we believe that BKT is bound to do well and able to reach its 10 per cent market share mark in OHT industry," said analysts at Keynote Securities in a recent report.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 10:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU