Balrampur Chini up 10% as ICICI Bank buys stake in NBFC arm

Shares of were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit for second straight day, at Rs 90, on the BSE on Friday after ICICI Bank bought minority stake in the company’s associate company Auxilo Finserve.

“Pursuant to the definitive agreements executed on March 25, 2020, ICICI Bank has invested Rs 51.09 crore in the associate company, Auxilo Finserve by way of subscribing 34.06 million equity shares of Rs 10, constituting 9.90 per cent of its equity share capital at a premium of Rs 5 per share,” said in regulatory filing on Thursday after market hours. READ EXCHANGE FILING HERE



Auxilo Finserve is a NBFC engaged in the business of providing education loans and/or loans to educational institutions.

Prior to the above investment, held 50 per cent of the equity share capital in Auxilo Finserve, which now stands at 45.05 per cent, the company added.