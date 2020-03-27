JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Will the RBI cut interest rates today? Here's what top brokerages expect
Business Standard

Balrampur Chini up 10% as ICICI Bank buys stake in NBFC arm

ICICI Bank has invested Rs 51 crore in Auxilo Finserve by way of subscribing 34.06 million equity shares, constituting 9.90% of its equity share capital at Rs 15 per share.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Balrampur Chini up 10% as ICICI Bank buys stake in NBFC arm
Prior to the above investment, Balrampur Chini Mills held 50 per cent of the equity share capital in Auxilo Finserve, which now stands at 45.05 per cent

Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit for second straight day, at Rs 90, on the BSE on Friday after ICICI Bank bought minority stake in the company’s associate company Auxilo Finserve.

“Pursuant to the definitive agreements executed on March 25, 2020, ICICI Bank has invested Rs 51.09 crore in the associate company, Auxilo Finserve by way of subscribing 34.06 million equity shares of Rs 10, constituting 9.90 per cent of its equity share capital at a premium of Rs 5 per share,” Balrampur Chini Mills said in regulatory filing on Thursday after market hours. READ EXCHANGE FILING HERE

Auxilo Finserve is a NBFC engaged in the business of providing education loans and/or loans to educational institutions.

Prior to the above investment, Balrampur Chini Mills held 50 per cent of the equity share capital in Auxilo Finserve, which now stands at 45.05 per cent, the company added.


The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills has bounced back 31 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 68.80, touched on March 24, 2020 in the intra-day trade. However, the market value of the company has more than halved from its 52-week high level of Rs 195 hit on January 17, 2020.

Till 09:48 am, a combined 80,314 equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 595,728 shares on the NSE and BSE so far.
First Published: Fri, March 27 2020. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU