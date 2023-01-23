Bank of Baroda, CG Power may get added to MSCI global standard index

-
-
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions may get added to MSCI global standard index during the forthcoming rebalancing exercise.
Meanwhile, Biocon is expected to get excluded from the index.
According to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the expected inflows in BoB and CG Power could be around $150 million, each.
Biocon could see outflows of $66 million.
The announcement is likely to come on February 10.
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 23:43 IST
