JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty advance on gains in IT, financial shares and global cues
Foreign portfolio investor legroom gains for Kotak Mahindra Bank
Wall Street rises as chipmakers lead tech shares higher; Nasdaq up 1%
Investors budget for growth on Feb 1; tax sops for salaried expected
Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes
Investment in capital mkts via P-notes drops to Rs 96,292 cr in Dec: Sebi
NSE, ex-chiefs Ramkrishna, Narain get SAT relief in colocation case
Persistent Systems hits 9-month high; rallies 15% in 3 days post Q3 results
Lloyds Metals hits new high on robust Q3 results; stock up 67% in 2 months
Kabra ExtrusionTechnik surges 15%, nears 52-week high on strong Q3 show
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Enam AMC looking to raise $1 billion from its maiden vision portfolio
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda, CG Power may get added to MSCI global standard index

Biocon is expected to get excluded from the index

Topics
Bank of Baroda | MSCI indices | Biocon

BS Reporter 

Bank of Baroda, BoB
Photo: Bloomberg

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions may get added to MSCI global standard index during the forthcoming rebalancing exercise.

Meanwhile, Biocon is expected to get excluded from the index.

According to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the expected inflows in BoB and CG Power could be around $150 million, each.

Biocon could see outflows of $66 million.

The announcement is likely to come on February 10.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank of Baroda

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 23:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.