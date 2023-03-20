JUST IN
Banking crisis triggers oil price fall; temporary phenomenon, say analysts

Crude Oil prices declined by 10 per cent in the last 7 days - from $80.6 per barrel (Brent oil) on March 13.

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

oil prices

The 10 per cent fall in crude oil prices in the last 7 days – from $80.6 per barrel (Brent oil) on March 13 to $72.4 now – is likely to be temporary, believe analysts, who expect them to bounce back once the banking sector crisis in the US and Europe is fully contained.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 11:07 IST

