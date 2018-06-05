Banks, OMCs drag PSU index 14% in CY18; analysts advise caution

Shares of public sector undertakings (PSUs) have underperformed the market thus far in the calendar year 2018 (CY18). The BSE index – a gauge to measure the performance of state-owned enterprises (SOE) – has slipped 14 per cent year-to-date (YTD), as compared to 4 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

On the NSE, the PSE index has lost 11 per cent (YTD), as against a two per cent gain in the Nifty50.

Analysts attribute the underperformance to intermittent roadblocks / events in individual sectors like non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking space, rising prices that impacted the marketing companies etc.

Going ahead, analysts suggest investors be selective while investing in stocks. As an investment strategy, Mayuresh Joshi, fund manager at Angel Broking, for instance, suggests looking at construction, metal and bank stocks in the segment. Macro-economic conditions, prices, capex plans of companies, earnings visibility, government policy and steady cash flow are some of the factors investors should analyse before investing in this segment.

According to reports, the government is planning to pare stake in select PSUs, which can keep the stock prices under check, analysts say. That apart, it has been milking these companies for dividends over the past few years to bridge the fiscal deficit, which they believe, has not found flavour with investors.

“Dividend pay-outs have gone substantially up over last three – four years, but not because companies are making a huge profit. Government has been finding it difficult to contain fiscal deficit as revenues are not growing at a same pace as the expenditure. To bridge the gap, it has been pushing for higher dividends,” said Deepak Jasani, head – retail research at HDFC Securities.

As regards divestment, G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director at Equinomics Research suggests the government should instead look at stake sale of mid-sized that have rich assets and will get a lot of attention from the private sectors to buy.

“Money has been moving away from the midcap space, with stocks falling at least 20 per cent from record highs hit in January. With 60 per cent being midcap, overstretched valuations and fall in foreign investment in the midcap space are also affecting the sentiment in the PSU space,” Chokkalingam adds.

Banks, HIT HARD

Over 40 stocks in the S&P index are down over 10 per cent so far in CY18. BEML, IFCI, Power Finance Corporation, Bharat electronics, Engineer’s India, Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), Shipping Corporation of India, and MMTC are down over 25 per cent YTD, ACE Equity data shows.

Public sector (PSBs) have suffered the most with the PSU Bank index falling over 19 per cent so far this year, owing to increase in their non-performing assets (NPAs). Analysts have pointed out that the government’s inability to solve the issue has been one of the biggest misses despite the bankruptcy code and recapitalisation.

Oil & gas stocks, too, slipped on higher prices. Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India (OIL) have lost between 9 per cent – 34 per cent thus far in CY18, ACE Equity data shows.

With the Reserve Bank of India’s PCA (prompt corrective action) rules being stringently enforced, Chokkalingam believes PSU will bounce back, but investors must look at where net non-performing assets (NPA) are less than the bank’s net worth.