Banks working on Ant Group's Hong Kong IPO could get $396 million windfall

-
ALSO READ
Jack Ma's Ant Group plans to increase IPO valuation target to $280 billion
As IPO looms, all you need to know about billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group
Jack Ma's Ant seeks $200 billion value in landmark dual IPO: Report
Ant Group files for HK-Shanghai IPO; first-half profit rises 1,000%
Jack Ma's Ant Group seeks to raise $35 billion in biggest-ever IPO
-
The banks working on the Hong Kong leg of Ant Group’s record-breaking initial public offering are looking at a windfall of as much as $396 million, although in percentage terms it is less than the city’s average for big deals.
Ant is set to raise as much as $19.8 billion in Hong Kong if it fully exercises an over-allotment option. The fintech giant disclosed in a filing that it will pay an underwriting commission of as much as 1 per cent of the total deal size, or $198 million. That’s below the average 1.45 per cent paid by companies raising over $1 billion in the city, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The final percentage, however, will only be decided around October 30, meaning the banks could end up receiving less. How the fees get split among the banks will also be decided later, though typically the sponsors take the lion’s share. That puts Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and China International Capital in line for the biggest portion.
Part of the $396 million will come from investors, who pay a 1 per cent brokerage fee when buying shares.
An Ant representative declined to comment.
The only other IPO that is bigger than Ant in Hong Kong, AIA Group Ltd.’s $20.4 billion offering in 2010, paid banks 1.75 per cent. Budweiser Brewing Co APAC rewarded them 1.5 per cent of its $5.76 billion listing last year, while smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. forked out 1 per cent.
Alibaba Group Holding only paid banks 0.25 per cent for its $12.9 billion second listing in Hong Kong last year, well below the average. However, such offerings tend to pay less, because, the argument goes, investors are already familiar with a company trading on another exchange.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU