Barbeque Nation IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 498 to Rs 500 per share

BS Reporter 

Barbeque Nation Hospitality's IPO was subscribed 1.33 times on Wednesday, the first day of the issue. A day earlier, the restaurant chain had allotted Rs 202 crore worth of shares to anchor investors. Barbeque Nation Hospitality’s Rs 453-crore IPO will remain open till Friday.


The IPO comprises of Rs 180 crore of fresh fund raise and secondary share sale worth Rs 273 crore. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 498 to Rs 500 per share. At the top-end, the company will be valued at Rs 1,877 crore.

First Published: Wed, March 24 2021. 18:49 IST

