Bayer CropScience falls 8% on disappointing Q2 results

In Q2 of FY2018-19, the company registered revenue from operations of Rs 11,041 million as compared to Rs 12,320 million in the corresponding period of FY2017-18.
“Sales were affected due to an erratic season marked by uneven rainfall and hailstorms that damaged standing crops in several parts of the country,” said Richard van der Merwe, vice chairman & managing director, Bayer CropScience.
Based on opportunities in the fruits & vegetables segment and in rice, the company said it expect a good performance in the third quarter and for the rest of the year.
