Beating benchmark indices has been a challenging task: Vetri Subramaniam

The spike in volatility isn’t really concerning but generating alpha has become more challenging than in the past, says Vetri Subramaniam, head of equity at UTI AMC. In an interview to Samie Modak, Subramaniam shares his view on economic slowdown, valuations and the best investment category. Edited excerpts: How are you keeping your calm in these volatile times? The volatility that we are seeing isn’t exceptional.

We have seen even worse before. Nothing can beat what happened post the 2008 global financial crisis. Hopefully, it was a once-in-a-lifetime event. This time ...