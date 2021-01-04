BEML rallies 8% as govt invites initial bids for strategic divestment

Shares of Limited rallied 8 per cent to Rs 1,050 on the BSE on Monday after the government invited bids for strategic divestment in in the defense and engineering company. The stock was trading close to at its 52-week high level of Rs 1,080 on January 16, 2020.

The government will sell 26 per cent out of the total 54.03 per cent stake it holds in the company along with transfer of management control, according to the preliminary information memorandum released by the Centre.

“The Government of India (GoI) currently holds 54.03 per cent of the total equity share capital of the Company. Gol has decided to disinvest 26 per cent of the total equity share capital of the Company through strategic disinvestment with transfer of management control,” said in exchange filing.

Gol has appointed SBI Capital Limited (SBICAP) as its transaction advisor to advise and manage the strategic disinvestment process. The aforesaid disinvestment process is to be implemented through open competitive bidding route, it said.

The sale could fetch the government Rs 1,055 crore, according to the company's share closing price on Friday. The government, in December 2016, had approved a plan to divest 26 per cent stake in the state-owned entity.