Benchmark indices end FY21 with a gain of 70%, most since 2009-10

-
ALSO READ
Global indices rejig likely to push flows into domestic stock markets
India's market capitalisation slips below Rs 200 trillion, shows data
Red-hot rally: BSE firms' market capitalisation crosses Rs 200 trillion
India maintains global market capitalisation ranking at number 8: Report
Dragon races ahead as gulf between China and India market caps widens
-
The benchmark indices ended FY21 with a gain of 70%, most since 2009-10 when they had bounced off from the global financial crisis. The rebound, both in FY10 and FY21, followed a painful period for the market and has been underpinned by aggressive stimulus measures by global central banks.
In FY20, the markets had posted their biggest yearly loss since FY09. In FY21, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 91 per cent and 115 per cent, respectively. India’s m-cap rose Rs 91 trillion during the year to Rs 204 trillion. Pundits expect returns in FY22 to be muted.
The resurgence in Covid-19 cases has raised doubts over the pace of the economic recovery and earnings trajectory. Stocks continue to be valued richly even on lofty earnings expectations for FY22 and FY23. Also, the rise in US bond yields is expected to take some shine off the equity markets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU