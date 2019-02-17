Berger Paints stock set to gain from lower input costs, crude oil prices

The Berger Paints stock, which had a good run on the bourses prior to its December quarter (Q3) results, has been on a downtrend in the last couple of weeks, shedding about 11 per cent. The Street was disappointed due to a weak net profit performance even though the top line was up a robust 21 per cent year-on-year for the decorative and industrial paints maker.

On the volume front, the company reported lower volume growth than Asain Paints, a first in the last nine quarters. However, analysts believe that the correction offers a good entry point to investors given the expected ...