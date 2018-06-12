BGR Energy surges 18% post Rs 4.3 billion order win from Nuclear Power Corp

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Infrastructure wins Rs 10.81 billion EPC project for Kudankulam
Renewable energy push a great opportunity for Tamil Nadu to tap: Report
Torrent Power, ReNew, Green Infra win big projects in fourth wind bidding
Power ministry calls up sector honchos to discuss 'stress' in supply chain
CAG raps money erosion in commissioning and operation of Kudankulam plant
-
The company bagged Rs 3.45 billion order for design & detailed engineering, manufacture, procurement, supply, etc., of 400KV & 230KV Switchyards and BoP electrical areas for Kudankulam Nuclear Power projects – 3 & 4, BGR Energy Systems said in a press release.
The second order worth of Rs 862 million for loading/unloading, transportation & handling at site, storage, civil works, etc., of 400KV & 230KV Switchyards and BoP electrical areas for Kudankulam Nuclear Power projects – 3 & 4, it added.
The trading volumes on the counter has surged more than eight-fold with a combined 2.93 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 02:40 pm.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU