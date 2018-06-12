BGR Energy surges 18% post Rs 4.3 billion order win from Nuclear Power Corp

JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts post Trump-Kim talks; Nifty tests 10,850
The stock surged 18% to Rs 108 on the BSE after the company said it has secured two orders worth of Rs 4.31 billion from Nuclear Power Corporation of India for Kudankulam Nuclear Power projects -3&4

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of BGR Energy Systems have surged 18% to Rs 108 per share on the BSE on back of heavy volumes after the company announced that it has secured two orders worth of Rs 4.31 billion from Nuclear Power Corporation of India for Kudankulam Nuclear Power projects – 3 & 4.

The company bagged Rs 3.45 billion order for design & detailed engineering, manufacture, procurement, supply, etc., of 400KV & 230KV Switchyards and BoP electrical areas for Kudankulam Nuclear Power projects – 3 & 4, BGR Energy Systems said in a press release.

The second order worth of Rs 862 million for loading/unloading, transportation & handling at site, storage, civil works, etc., of 400KV & 230KV Switchyards and BoP electrical areas for Kudankulam Nuclear Power projects – 3 & 4, it added.

The trading volumes on the counter has surged more than eight-fold with a combined 2.93 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 02:40 pm.
First Published: Tue, June 12 2018. 14:43 IST

