Bhagiradha Chemicals zooms 37% from intra-day low post a huge block deal

Mid and Small-caps under pressure; 132 stocks hit 52-week low
The stock has risen by 16% to Rs 282 on the BSE, bouncing back 37% from its intra-day low of Rs 206, after nearly 25% of total equity of the company changed hands through block deal.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries have moved higher by 16% to Rs 282 per share on the BSE, bouncing back 37% from their intra-day low on Wednesday after nearly 25% of the total equity of the agrochemicals company changed hands through block deal. The stock hit a low of Rs 206 in intra-day trade against its Tuesday's close of Rs 244 on the BSE.

At 12:07 PM; around 1.95 million equity shares representing 25% of total equity of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries have changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

Till 1.35 PM; about 2.36 million have changed hands against an average sub 2,000 shares that were traded daily in past two weeks, the BSE data shows. Currently, the stock was trading 7% higher at Rs 262, as compared to 0.46% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.


First Published: Wed, June 27 2018. 13:55 IST

