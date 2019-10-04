JUST IN
Apparel sales may remain subdued this festive season amid economic slowdown
Bharat-22 exchange traded fund fourth tranche sees 27 times subscription

The final amount raised will depend upon how much of additional amount government decides to retain

The fourth tranche of Bharat-22 exchange traded fund (ETF) was subscribed 27 times over the initial amount allocated for the anchor book. Also known as the further fund offer 2 or FFO 2, the ETF raised Rs 13,569 crore through anchor investors. The non-anchor book will be open for subscription on Friday. The final amount raised will depend upon how much of additional amount government decides to retain. The ETF is being managed by ICICI Mutual Fund.
Fri, October 04 2019. 00:23 IST

