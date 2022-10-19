Bharat Bond ETFs cross Rs 50,000 crore AUM mark, says Edelweiss MF

-
-
The Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have crossed Rs 50,000 crore assets under management (AUM) in just three years since launch, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said on Wednesday.
The first tranche of Bharat Bond ETFs was launched in December 2019. Since then, the fund house has launched four more tranches.
The Bharat Bond ETF is a government initiative and is managed by Edelweiss MF.
“The success of Bharat Bond ETFs is a testament to the financial strength of PSUs and the trust that they inspire in investors. We are happy that our maiden debt ETF has achieved phenomenal success. It’s a proud moment for us at DIPAM and Edelweiss Mutual Fund, who has worked hard to make the Bharat Bond ETFs relevant and popular among retail investors,” Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary DIPAM, Ministry of Finance, said.
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 19:27 IST
