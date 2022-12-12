JUST IN
YES Bank up 19% in 2 days on RBI nod to proceed with Carlyle, Verventa deal
Uniparts India makes weak debut; sheds 7% against issue price post listing
Sula Vineyards: Should you subscribe to India's largest wine seller's IPO?
VA Tech Wabag surges 12%, hits 52-week high on order win worth Rs 260 crore
Nifty IT index slips 5% in two days on earnings, valuation worries
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 volatile; Broader indices outperform
Stocks to watch: Glenmark Pharma, NTPC, V-Guard Inds, Lupin, YES Bank, NDTV
Recovery in pipeline for pipe makers with price correction down the tubes
Street Signs: FPIs dial back wagers, grey mkt premiums for IPOs, and more
SIP closure ratio surges to 51% in 2022 from 41% in 2021: Amfi data
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
2022 in review: IPOs that doubled your money or made holes in your pocket
Business Standard

Bharat Forge gains 2% on healthy medium term growth prospects

The spike comes after the management re-iterated healthy medium term revenue prospects, supported by growth in defense, aerospace, e-mobility, and aluminum segments

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Bharat Forge | defence stocks

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Bharat Forge

Shares of Bharat Forge were up 2 per cent to Rs 872.50 apiece in Monday’s intra-day trade, in an otherwise range-bound market. The spike comes after the management re-iterated healthy medium term revenue prospects, supported by growth in defense, aerospace, e-mobility, and aluminum segments.

The stock of casting & forging company traded close to its record high level of Rs 896.40, which it had touched on November 11, 2022. In the past six months, it rallied 30 per cent, as against 14.4 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. However, it declined 2 per cent in a month, as against 0.53 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

Earlier this month, the company showcased its capabilities and growth prospects across key verticals at its analyst meet in Pune.

Analysts at ICICI Securities said that the company's key targets by FY30 include 12-15 per cent revenue CAGR, EBITDA margin >20 per cent at consolidated level, and RoCE up 500 bps from FY22 levels.

"The company’s capabilities in defence space need special mention, wherein it has indigenously developed armoured vehicles, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAG) guns (successfully tested, ready for induction in Indian Army, order anticipated anytime soon), bullet shell casing, etc, with IP rights staying with BFL and opportunity size in this space pegged at thousands of crores in the next decade. With drivers in place for its base business and exponential growth envisaged across new verticals, we have a positive view on the stock, with medium to long term investment horizon," the brokerage firm said.

Going forward, the management expects revenue growth to be strong in the domestic market in FY24, while a muted performance is expected across overseas markets, especially for North-America Class8 trucks, European HCVs, and construction equipment.

That apart, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services believe that the company has significant revenue exposure to the ICE engine and transmission components.

"Over the medium term, the company is focusing on increasing presence in EVs and Hydrogen vehicles, via initiatives such as component portfolio expansion; electric 2W/3W vehicle assembly; and retro-fitment of electric drive train to ICE vehicles. Considering the muted growth prospects in the overseas auto segment ahead and limited upside potential, we retained HOLD rating on the stock, with target price of Rs 820/share," the brokerage firm added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 12:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.