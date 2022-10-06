JUST IN
Zee Entertainment gains 6% after CCI's conditional nod for merger with Sony
Small portfolio investors cold to India's inclusion in global bond indices
Will banks and auto drive Nifty earnings in Q2?
What is insider trading?
MARKET LIVE: Sensex surges 450pts, Nifty above 17,400; Media index up 3%
Stocks to Watch: RIL, ONGC, OMCs, DLF, SpiceJet, Zee, BoB, Apollo Hospitals
Gains for big guns: 10 stocks from 5 sectors to stay on Ferris wheel
Trading volumes soar as demat tally surpasses 102.5 million accounts
Demand triggers may help Oberoi Realty sustain higher sales trajectory
Indian oil refiners scout for term deals ahead of EU's ban on Russian crude
You are here: Home » Markets » News
India, Indonesia debt outperforms China despite volatile global markets
Business Standard

Bharat Forge surges 8% on reports of strong US Class 8 truck orders

According to media reports, preliminary North American Class 8 net orders for September soared to 56,500 units, the most-ever for a single month

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Bharat Forge | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

trucks, bharat forge, cv, vehicles, highway, roads

Shares of Bharat Forge (BFL) surged 8 per cent to Rs 768 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade, lifted by heavy volumes, as media reports suggested that US Class 8 truck clocked strong orders in September.

At 09:41 AM, the stock of the auto ancillary company was trading at Rs 765, as compared to 0.61 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 2.8 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.

According to reports, preliminary North American Class 8 net orders for September soared to 56,500 units, the most-ever for a single month. September order activity was up 169 per cent month-on-month (MoM), and 102 per cent year-on-year (YoY), with total orders in the last 12 months totalling 254,000 units

"US Class 8 truck orders witnessed a healthy recovery on an MoM basis, and comes as a big positive surprise given the muted economic growth environment in developed countries like the US. With a significant order backlog in this space (over six months waiting period), the revival in new truck order numbers bodes well for domestic forging companies serving this space," ICICI Securities said in a note.

BFL is a leading player in the forging Industry. The company is serving in several sectors including automobile, power, oil and gas, rail & marine, aerospace & defence, construction, mining, etc.

Analysts at Geojit Financial Services believe that domestic demand visibility looks attractive, and margins are expected to show resilience owing to growth coming from the defence, and sustained recovery in the auto space. However, rise in inflation globally, and geopolitical tension is looming a cause of worry for near term. This led to a downward revision in margin by 170bps for FY23.

"Amid the crisis, demand visibility looks robust on a medium-to-long term perspective. On a consolidated basis, the valuation seems attractive compared to its historical average," the brokerage firm said in a company update with a 'accumulate' rating, and a target price of Rs 815.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 10:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.