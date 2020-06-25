Bharti Infratel dips 5% as Co extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers

shares slumped as much as 5.6 per cent to Rs 220 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, after the company extended the deadline for completion of merger with Indus Towers by over two months till August 31.

At 09:48 am, the stock was trading around 4 per cent lower at Rs 224 on the BSE. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat at 34,752, down 0.33 per cent.

"The Board of Directors of the Company met earlier today and took note of the status of Scheme of arrangement between Indus and Since the conditions precedent to be fulfilled for the Scheme to become effective cannot be completed by the extended-Long Stop Date i.e. June 24, 2020, the Board of Directors have further extended the Long Stop Date till August 31,2020, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme," said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Vodafone Idea, too, issued an update in relation to the merger of Indus with Bharti Infratel. "The consummation of the Merger is subject to mutual agreement between the parties on the pre-closing adjustments, and other conditions precedent for closing," the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea holds 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers.

On April 24, Bharti Infratel had said that its board took note of the status of the scheme of arrangement between Indus and Bharti Infratel and further extended the long stop date till June 24, 2020, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme.