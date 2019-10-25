Bharti Infratel hits 5-year low as deadline for merger with Indus extends

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Infratel slips 8% on disappointing March quarter results
Worrying signal for telecom companies as rentals for towers come down
Bharti Infratel Q1 net up 39% at Rs 887 crore, revenue remains flat
Bharti Infratel posts Rs 1,043 crore profit before tax in September quarter
From Bajaj Auto to Bharti Infratel: hot stocks to watch on Thursday
-
The stock of the tower and related infrastructure sharing services provider was trading at its lowest level since May 2014.
“The board of directors, in its meeting held on October 24, 2019, has accepted the Committee of Directors (CoD's) recommendations to extend the long stop date by 60 days i.e. till December 24, 2019, on the basis of agreements on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing,” Bharti Infratel said in a regulatory filing.
Since the completion of merger is contingent upon receipt of requisite regulatory approvals and fulfilment of other conditions precedent, there can be no assurance that the merger can be completed within the extended time-frame, it added.
The company said the delay in the deal will also result in a lower payment to Vodafone Idea for its around 11.15 per cent stake.
At 09:41 am, Bharti Infratel was trading 6 per cent lower at Rs 221 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.27 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 4.4 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU