Bharti Infratel extends rally on heavy volumes, surges 30% in 6 days

Shares of were trading higher for the sixth straight day, up 7 per cent to Rs 209 on the BSE on Thursday on the back of heavy volumes.

The stock of telecom services provider soared 30 per cent in the past six trading days, as compared to a 1.5 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled today with a combined 15.9 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 02:07 pm.

is a provider of tower and related infrastructure, and deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of over 90,000 telecom towers.

The board of directors at their meeting held on April 23, 2020 had took note of the status of scheme of arrangement between Indus and and have further extended the long stop date till June 24, 2020, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme.

Bharti Infratel, in which Bharti Airtel has 53.5 per cent stake, owns and operates over 40,000 towers. It holds 42 per cent in Indus Towers, which is a tri-partite joint venture (JV) between Bharti Infratel, Vodafone, and Vodafone Idea in the ratio 42:42:11.