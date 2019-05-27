BHEL gains over 4% after posting 49% rise in Q4 net profit

-
ALSO READ
HUL Q4 results today: Here's what brokerages expect from the FMCG major
Torrent Pharma slips 8% after reporting net loss of Rs 152 crore for Q4
ICICI Bank trades flat after reporting 5% fall in Q4 profit
Venky's slips 6% on weak March quarter results, stock nears 52-week low
Mahanagar Gas slips 6% as Q4 profit miss Street estimates
-
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) surged as much as 4.13 per cent in the afternoon trade on Monday after the company reported a 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 682.70 crore against Rs 457.17 crore logged in the year-ago period.
At 01:07 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 71.10, up 3.04 per cent on the BSE against 0.77 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 39,740 level.
Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,297.16 crore, up nearly a per cent against Rs 10,213.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter under review grew 8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,395.2 crore against Rs 1,292 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per share. Cost of materials consumed (including erection & engineering) increased 23 per cent YoY to Rs 5,797.16 crore.
Basic and Diluted Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs 1.88 against Rs 1.25 in the year-ago quarter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU